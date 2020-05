May 5 (Reuters) - Cytosorbents Corp:

* CYTOSORBENTS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL RESULTS

* Q1 REVENUE $8.7 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $7 MILLION

* EXPECT Q2 2020 PRODUCT SALES WILL EXCEED PRODUCT SALES REPORTED IN Q1 OF 2020

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.10