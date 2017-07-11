FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
July 11, 2017 / 6:01 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Cytovia Inc enters agreement with Pint Pharma for licensing of Ceplene in Latin America

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - Cytovia Inc :

* Cytovia Inc, Immune Pharmaceuticals’ oncology subsidiary, enters into a definitive agreement with Pint Pharma for the licensing and commercialization of Ceplene® in Latin America

* Cytovia Inc - Pint GMBH will separately enter into an investment agreement, which will lead to an investment of $4 million into Cytovia

* Cytovia Inc - ‍"Intend to immediately initiate regulatory registration of Ceplene in Latam markets based on European approval​"

* Cytovia - Massimo Radaelli, executive chairman of Pint, will also join board of co upon completion of investment, effective spin off of co from Immune Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

