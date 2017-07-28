FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
18 days ago
BRIEF-Cytrx Corp announces Global Strategic License With Nantcell for Aldoxorubicin
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Cities step up removal of Confederate statues, despite violence
U.S.
Cities step up removal of Confederate statues, despite violence
Pain for OxyContin maker
OxyContin
Pain for OxyContin maker
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
Politics
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 28, 2017 / 1:18 PM / 18 days ago

BRIEF-Cytrx Corp announces Global Strategic License With Nantcell for Aldoxorubicin

2 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Cytrx Corp:

* CytRX Corporation announces global strategic license with Nantcell Inc for Aldoxorubicin, an albumin mediated chemotherapeutic

* CytRX Corp - ‍under terms of license agreement, Nantcell made a strategic investment by purchasing $13 million of CytRX common stock at $1.10 per share

* CytRX - entitled to receive up to additional $343 million in milestone payments related to regulatory approvals and commercial milestones for Aldoxorubicin​

* CytRX -to get increasing double-digit royalties for sales of aldoxorubicin for soft tissue sarcomas, mid to high single digit royalties for other indications

* CytRX Corp - ‍cytrx also issued nantcell a warrant to purchase up to 3 million shares of common stock at $1.10 over next 18 months

* CytRX Corp - ‍nantcell will be responsible for all future development, manufacturing and commercialization expenses

* CytRX- amended long-term loan facility, to make payment of $5 million to lender upon closing of global license, strategic investment for Aldoxorubicin​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.