BRIEF-Cytrx reports strategic realignment of clinical development team
November 6, 2017 / 2:14 PM / in 2 hours

BRIEF-Cytrx reports strategic realignment of clinical development team

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Cytrx Corp:

* Cytrx announces strategic realignment of clinical development team

* Cytrx - announced ‍strategic realignment of drug development efforts for advancing new drug candidates based on ladr technology platform​

* Cytrx Corp - co’s drug development, manufacturing and regulatory activities will be led by Hurley Consulting Associates​

* Cytrx Corp - ‍is poised to file INDS with FDA for one or more new ladr drug conjugates in 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

