BRIEF-Cytrx reports strategic realignment of clinical development team

* Cytrx announces strategic realignment of clinical development team

* Cytrx - announced ‍strategic realignment of drug development efforts for advancing new drug candidates based on ladr technology platform​

* Cytrx Corp - co’s drug development, manufacturing and regulatory activities will be led by Hurley Consulting Associates​

* Cytrx Corp - ‍is poised to file INDS with FDA for one or more new ladr drug conjugates in 2018​