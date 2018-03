March 15 (Reuters) - CytRx Corp:

* CYTRX SELECTS FOUR NEW LADR™ ULTRA HIGH POTENCY DRUG CANDIDATES FOR ADVANCEMENT TOWARD CLINICAL TRIALS

* CYTRX - ‍ ALL FOUR CANDIDATES ARE ELIGIBLE TO ADVANCE INTO IND -ENABLING STUDIES, GOAL OF FILING IND APPLICATIONS ON ONE/MORE CANDIDATES IN 2018​