BRIEF-Cyxone Investigates Listing On Nasdaq Main Market Nordic Small Cap

March 3 (Reuters) - Cyxone AB:

* CYXONE INVESTIGATES LISTING ON NASDAQ MAIN MARKET NORDIC SMALL CAP

* COMPANY IS PRESENTLY IMPROVING PROCEDURES AND QUALITY REGARDING COMPANY’S INFORMATION FLOW AND ACTIVITIES

* CYXONE IS SINCE 2016 LISTED ON NASDAQ FIRST NORTH GROWTH MARKET

* LISTING ON NASDAQ NORDIC SMALL CAP WOULD PROVIDE CONDITIONS FOR IMPROVED LIQUIDITY IN SHARE, INCREASE ATTENTION FROM INTERNATIONAL ANALYSTS, AND FOR INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS TO CONSIDER INVESTING IN CO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)