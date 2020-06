June 18 (Reuters) -

* CZECH CENTRAL BANK GOVERNOR RUSNOK SAYS RECOMMENDATION FOR BANKS NOT TO PAY DIVIDENDS IS VALID UNTIL END OF YEAR, MIGHT BE RELAXED NEXT YEAR

* CZECH CENTRAL BANK GOVERNOR RUSNOK SAYS DOES NOT EXPECT ANY IMPACT ON CROWN FROM FISCAL EXPANSION PLANNED BY GOVERNMENT