Sept 15 (Reuters) -

* Czech group J&T says European Central Bank has approved China’s CEFC raising its stake in J&T Finance Group to 50 percent

* says must still get consent from remaining national regulators in countries where the bank holding company is active

* the groups last year announced the deal for CEFC to raise its stake in J&T, which includes banks in the Czech Republic and Slovakia, to 50 percent from 9.9 percent