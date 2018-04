BRIEF-Czerwona Torebka FY Net Loss Widens To 268.5 Mln Zlotys

April 27 (Reuters) - CZERWONA TOREBKA SA:

* FY NET LOSS OF 268.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 99.7 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE 24.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 47.0 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* ON APRIL 26 THE COMPANY DECIDED TO BOOK AN IMPAIRMENT IN THE AMOUNT OF 232.7 MILLION ZLOTYS RELATED TO THE REMAINING AMOUNT OF RECEIVABLES FROM THE MALPKA SA SALE

* SAYS THE IMPAIRMENT HAS AN IMPACT ON THE COMPANY’S FY FINANCIAL RESULT; HOWEVER, IT DOES NOT AFFECT CZERWONA TOREBKA’S LIQUIDITY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)