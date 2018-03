March 12 (Reuters) - D B Realty Ltd:

* D B REALTY LTD CLARIFIES ON NEWS ITEM REGARDING CO’S TALKS WITH RUSTOMJEE FOR JOINT DEVELOPMENT OF MUMBAI HOUSING PROJECT

* SAYS HAS NOT SIGNED ANY DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT WITH RUSTOMJEE OR ANY OTHER DEVELOPER FOR JOINT DEVELOPMENT OF ANY OF CO'S PROPERTIES‍​ Source text: bit.ly/2DkYfFj Further company coverage: