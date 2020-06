June 29 (Reuters) - D-Box Technologies Inc:

* D-BOX TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES DEFERRAL OF FILING OF ANNUAL CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS, MANAGEMENT’S DISCUSSION,ANALYSIS,ANNUAL INFORMATION FORM

* COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS DELAYED CO’S ABILITY TO MEET DEADLINES BY NATIONAL INSTRUMENT 51-102 - CONTINUOUS DISCLOSURE OBLIGATIONS

* BELIEVES IT HAS SUFFICIENT LIQUIDITY TO MEET WORKING CAPITAL OBLIGATIONS AND CARRY ON ITS BUSINESS FOR NEXT TWELVE MONTHS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: