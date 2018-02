Feb 12 (Reuters) - D-Box Technologies Inc:

* D-BOX TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES REVENUE INCREASE OF 53% FOR ITS THIRD QUARTER AND STRONG ADJUSTED EBITDA

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $‍0.000​

* Q3 REVENUE ROSE 53 PERCENT TO C$10.4 MILLION