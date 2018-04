April 5 (Reuters) - D CARNEGIE & CO AB:

* D. CARNEGIE & CO AB ACQUIRES 1,274 APARTMENTS IN STOCKHOLM FROM BYGGMÄSTARE ANDERS J AHLSTRÖM FASTIGHETS AB (PUBL) AGAINST PAYMENT IN CASH AND SHARES

* ‍TO ACQUIRE 1,274 APARTMENTS IN STOCKHOLM FOR SEK 1,673 MILLION (15,900 SEK/SQM),​

* PROPERTIES ARE LOCATED IN ALBYBERGET, ALBY, BOTKYRKA MUNICIPALITY IN STOCKHOLM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)