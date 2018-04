April 27 (Reuters) - D Carnegie & Co AB:

* Q1 RENTAL INCOME SEK 386 MILLION VERSUS SEK 337 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 PROFIT BEFORE TAX AMOUNTED TO SEK 190 MILLION (297)

* Q1 INCOME FROM PROPERTY MANAGEMENT SEK 1 MILLION VERSUS SEK 60 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)