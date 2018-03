March 28 (Reuters) - D CARNEGIE & CO AB:

* PRESS RELEASE - D. CARNEGIE & CO’S RIGHTS ISSUE FULLY SUBSCRIBED

* ‍RIGHTS ISSUE, FOR WHICH SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD ENDED ON 23 MARCH 2018, AMOUNTS TO 10,749,568 SHARES​

* ‍ADDITIONALLY, APPLICATIONS FOR SUBSCRIPTION WITHOUT SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS OF 7,629,666 SHARES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED​

* ‍THROUGH RIGHTS ISSUE WILL RECEIVE PROCEEDS AMOUNTING TO ABOUT SEK 1,013 MILLION BEFORE ISSUE COSTS.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)