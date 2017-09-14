BRIEF-D. E. Shaw & Co LP ‍sends letter to EQT board ​

Sept 14 (Reuters) - EQT Corp:
* D. E. Shaw & Co LP says sent a letter to board of directors of EQT
* D. E. Shaw & Co L.P - own about 4.0 percent interest in common stock and equivalents of eqt corporation
* D. E. Shaw & Co LP says calls on eqt to complete plan provided by D. E. Shaw by first half of 2018
* D. E. Shaw & Co LP says “calls on EQT to appoint independent directors with relevant executive midstream experience to help oversee plan execution”
* D. E. Shaw & Co l.P says following consummation of rice acquisition, EQT corporation should separate into EQT production and EQT midstream
* D. E. Shaw & Co LP says believe that EQT Corp is “substantially undervalued”
* D. E. Shaw & Co LP says EQT's plan should also consist of restructuring of midstream businesses through a merger of EQM and RMP