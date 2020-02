Feb 26 (Reuters) - D & O Green Technologies Bhd:

* QTRLY REVENUE 150.5 MILLION RGT, QTRLY NET PROFIT 13.9 MILLION RGT

* YEAR AGO QTRLY REVENUE 140.6 MILLION RGT; YEAR AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 12.3 MILLION RGT

* CORONA VIRUS OUTBREAK WILL AFFECT NEAR TERM SALES OF GROUP ESPECIALLY TO CHINA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: