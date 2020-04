BRIEF-D4t4 Solutions PLC FY Group Sees Adjusted Pre-Tax Profit At £5.0 Mln

April 8 (Reuters) - D4t4 Solutions PLC:

* FY GROUP REVENUE AND ADJUSTED PRE-TAX PROFIT ARE EXPECTED TO BE £21.7 MILLION AND APPROXIMATELY £5.0 MILLION RESPECTIVELY

* SEE REVENUE, PROFIT BEHIND PRIOR EXPECTATIONS AS MOVING CUSTOMERS TO RECURRING SAAS CONTRACTS TAKES LONGER

* AGREED PROVISION OF ADDITIONAL LIQUIDITY WITH ITS BANK TO SUPPORT GROUP IF REQUIRED

* IN LIGHT OF CURRENT EVENTS, REVIEWING FULL YEAR DIVIDEND PAYMENT FOR 2019-20 AND MARKET GUIDANCE FOR FY 2020-21

* REGARDING COVID-19 GROUP DOES NOT EXPECT TO EXPERIENCE ANY SIGNIFICANT INTERRUPTIONS IN SERVICES TO CUSTOMERS