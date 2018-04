April 10 (Reuters) - D4t4 Solutions PLC:

* TRADING UPDATE AND CONTRACT WINS

* SECURED A NUMBER OF HIGH QUALITY CONTRACTS IN LAST QUARTER OF ITS FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2018

* EXPECTS TO REPORT A VERY STRONG TRADING PERFORMANCE FOR SECOND HALF OF YEAR

* CONFIDENT THAT REVENUE AND ADJUSTED* PROFIT BEFORE TAX WILL BE AHEAD OF COMPARATIVES FOR YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2017.