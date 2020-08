Aug 28 (Reuters) - Da An Gene Co Ltd Sun Tat-Sen University :

* SAYS H1 NET PROFIT UP 1,186.5% Y/Y AT 778.5 MILLION YUAN ($113.47 million)

* SAYS THE PROFIT JUMP DUE TO THE GLOBAL PANDEMIC CREATED A SURGE IN DEMAND FOR ITS CORONAVIRUS TEST KITS Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2YEHLVR Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8606 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)