April 21 (Reuters) - Da Ming International Holdings Ltd :

* QTRLY UNAUDITED NET LOSS OF ABOUT RMB30.0 MILLION

* QTRLY TURNOVER RMB6,234.5 MILLION VERSUS RMB7,794.7 MILLION

* RESULTS MAINLY DUE TO ADVERSE IMPACT ON ECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT OF PRC FROM CORONAVIRUS IN EARLY 2020