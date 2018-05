May 1 (Reuters) - Dabur India Ltd:

* MARCH QUARTER CONSOL NET PROFIT 3.96 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS PROFIT OF 3.33 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* MARCH QUARTER CONSOL REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 20.33 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 19.15 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 6.25 RUPEES PER SHARE

* DABUR INDIA - LIQUIDATION OF DABUR TUNISIE, A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY, IS UNDER PROCESS AND LIKELY TO BE COMPLETED BY 31 MARCH 2019