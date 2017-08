June 7 (Reuters) - Dachan Food (Asia) Ltd:

* Announces disposal of 30pct equity interest in Jilin Csd Food Co. Limited

* Deal for a consideration of RMB48 million

* Dachan Zhong Xin Ltd entered into equity transfer agreement with Chia Tai Animal Husbandry Investment (Beijing) Co

* Company expects to record a gain from disposal of approximately RMB9.2 million