March 24 (Reuters) - Dachan Food (Asia) Ltd:

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB133.7 MILLION VERSUS RMB13.1 MILLION

* FY TURNOVER RMB8.04 BILLION VERSUS RMB7.19 BILLION

* CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK HAS IMPACTED GROUP’S OPERATIONS & FINANCIAL POSITION

* CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK CAUSED PRODUCTION DELAYS FOR CERTAIN SUBSIDIARIES IN FEBRUARY 2020

* CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK CAUSED DECREASE IN SALES OF CHICKEN MEAT AND PROCESSED FOOD