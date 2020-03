March 9 (Reuters) - Dadi International Group Ltd:

* GROUP INTENDS TO EXPAND ITS FINANCIAL SERVICES SEGMENT

* ANTICIPATED THAT REVENUE FROM PUBLICATION, AMONG OTHERS WILL BE MAJOR CONTRIBUTION TO REVENUE FOR FY ENDING MARCH 2020

* ASSET MANAGEMENT ASSOCIATION OF CHINA APPROVED CO’S APPLICATION FOR QUALIFICATION OF PRIVATE EQUITY FUND MANAGER

* WILL FORMALLY APPLY TO SHANXI ADMINISTRATION FOR MARKET REGULATION FOR INCORPORATION OF UNIT ENGAGING IN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT OPERATIONS