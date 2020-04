BRIEF-Daetwyler Adjusts Capacity In Mobility Unit Plants

April 8 (Reuters) - DAETWYLER HOLDING AG:

* CAPACITY ADJUSTMENTS IN THE MOBILITY PLANTS

* DUE TO THE UNCERTAINTIES CAUSED BY THE CORONA PANDEMIC, A RELIABLE FORECAST FOR THE 2020 FINANCIAL YEAR IS NO LONGER POSSIBLE

* IN MOBILITY UNIT, ADJUSTS CAPACITY, COST STRUCTURES AND CAPEX IN RESPONSE TO DECLINING DEMAND AND CLOSURE OF SEVERAL CUSTOMERS’ PLANTS DUE TO PANDEMIC

* THIS WILL LEAD TO SHORT-TIME WORKING AND IN SOME CASES TO TEMPORARY PLANT CLOSURES

* SITUATION IS NORMALISING AT THE PLANTS IN CHINA.

* SITUATION IS NORMALISING AT THE PLANTS IN CHINA.

* SUPPLY CHAIN TO SUPPLIERS AND CUSTOMERS IS ENSURED FOR ALL DAT-WYLER PLANTS