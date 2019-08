Aug 13 (Reuters) - DAETWYLER HOLDING AG:

* IN THE FIRST HALF OF 2019, THE DATWYLER GROUP INCREASED ITS NET REVENUE BY 1.8% TO CHF 706.3 MILLION

* IN THE FIRST HALF OF 2019, GROUP INCREASED ITS ABSOLUTE EBIT AND ACHIEVED AN EBIT MARGIN OF 12.9%

* H1 NET RESULT INCREASED BY 5.9% TO CHF 66.2 MILLION