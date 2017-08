Aug 11 (Reuters) - DAETWYLER HOLDING AG:

* h1 Net Revenue Up 3.8% to Chf 644.5 Mil-Lion‍​

* h1 Net Result Amounted to Chf 53.3 Million

* FOR 2017 AS A WHOLE, DAT-WYLER IS CONFIDENT OF MAINTAINING THE GROWTH RATE OF THE FIRST HALF OF THE YEAR.‍​

* FOR 2017 GROUP EXPECTS NET REVENUE OF BETWEEN CHF 1,270 MILLION AND CHF 1,310 MILLION‍​

* FOR 2017 GROUP EXPECTS AN ADJUSTED EBIT MARGIN WITHIN THE TOP HALF OF THE 11-TO-14% TARGET RANGE Source text - bit.ly/2vKd7xa Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)