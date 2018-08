Aug 10 (Reuters) - DAETWYLER HOLDING AG:

* H1 NET RESULT ROSE BY 17.3% TO CHF 62.5 MILLION

* OUTLOOK 2018: EXPECTING NET REVENUE OF BETWEEN CHF 1’350 MILLION AND CHF 1’400 MILLION

* OUTLOOK 2018: EXPECTING EBIT MARGIN IN THE 12%-TO-15% TARGET RANGE

* H1 OPERATING RESULT (EBIT) ROSE BY 13.2% TO CHF 90.7 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: CHF 80.1 MILLION)