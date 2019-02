BRIEF-Daetwyler Holding Says 2018 Net Result Amounted To Chf 121 Mln

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Daetwyler Holding AG:

* 2018 NET REVENUE INCREASED BY 5.4% TO CHF 1’361.6 MILLION

* 2018 OPERATING RESULT (EBIT) CONTINUED TO IMPROVE TO CHF 170.0 MILLION, AND EBIT MARGIN REMAINED ALMOST UNCHANGED AT 12.5%

* 2018 NET RESULT AMOUNTED TO CHF 121.0 MILLION

* ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING WILL BE ASKED TO PAY AN UNCHANGED CASH DIVIDEND OF CHF 3.00 PER BEARER SHARE

* CO CURRENTLY EXPECTING REVENUE OF BETWEEN CHF 1’450 MILLION AND CHF 1’500 MILLION FOR 2019

* CO CURRENTLY EXPECTING REVENUE OF BETWEEN CHF 1'450 MILLION AND CHF 1'500 MILLION FOR 2019

* CO EXPECTING EBIT MARGIN WITHIN THE TARGET RANGE OF 12% TO 15% FOR 2019