April 29 (Reuters) - Daetwyler Holding AG:

* DAETWYLER HOLDING AG - SELLS CIVIL ENGINEERING BUSINESS TO MANAGEMENT TEAM

* DAETWYLER HOLDING AG - MANAGEMENT BUY-OUT IS SUPPORTED BY THE HAMBURG-BASED PRIVATE EQUITY FIRM BPE

* DAETWYLER HOLDING AG - CLOSING OF THE AGREEMENT IS SCHEDULED FOR 4 MAY 2020 Source text - bit.ly/3d0KxtB Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)