BRIEF-Daewoong Pharmaceutical Unveils Phase 3 Clinical Data Of Fexuprazan, A Novel Potassium-Competitive Acid Blocker

May 8 (Reuters) - Daewoong Pharma:

* DAEWOONG PHARMACEUTICAL UNVEILS PHASE 3 CLINICAL DATA OF FEXUPRAZAN, A NOVEL POTASSIUM-COMPETITIVE ACID BLOCKER

* DAEWOONG PHARMA - FEXUPRAZAN SHOWED 99% OF MUCOSAL HEALING RATE AT WEEK 8 AND WAS WELL TOLERATED IN PATIENTS

* DAEWOONG PHARMA - FEXUPRAZAN ALSO SHOWED IMPROVED SYMPTOM RELIEF

* DAEWOONG PHARMA - ATYPICAL SYMPTOM SUCH AS COUGH WAS ALSO IMPROVED WITH TREATMENT OF FEXUPRAZAN

* DAEWOONG PHARMA - IN PATIENTS WITH MODERATE TO SEVERE SYMPTOMS, FEXUPRAZAN EXHIBITED SIGNIFICANTLY FASTER, BETTER HEARTBURN RELIEF VERSUS ESOMEPRAZOLE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: