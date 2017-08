July 6 (Reuters) - Dagang Nexchange Bhd :

* Unit OGPC accepted letter of award from Petro Teguh

* Contract has total expected value of 50 million rgt to 75 million rgt

* Contract for design, engineering, procurement, construction, and other works of portable container systems for Petro Teguh Source text : (bit.ly/2ut5GHb) Further company coverage: