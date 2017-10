Oct 23 (Reuters) - Dah Chong Hong Holdings Ltd :

* ‍DCH LP and partner enters DCH fund subscription agreement; DCH LP to make a capital commitment of US$35 million to tamar alliance fund​

* ‍DCH Holdco and CP Holdco to provide to GP Holdco further financing of up to US$5 million​