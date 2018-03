March 21 (Reuters) - Dah Sing Banking Group Ltd:

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE HK$ ‍2.19​ BILLION VERSUS HK$2.15 BILLION

* FY NET INTEREST INCOME HK$3.89 BILLION VERSUS HK$3.64 BILLION

* DIRECTORS WILL PROPOSE FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK$0.31 PER SHARE FOR 2017

* ‍CONSOL COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2017 13.4% COMPARED WITH 12.7% AT END OF 2016​