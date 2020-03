March 25 (Reuters) - Dah Sing Financial Holdings Ltd :

* FY NET INTEREST INCOME HK$4.13 BILLION VERSUS HK$4.21 BILLION

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE HK$1.71 BILLION VERSUS HK$1.92 BILLION

* EXPERIENCED SLOW BUSINESS CONDITIONS SO FAR THIS YEAR

* ECONOMIC AND BUSINESS ACTIVITIES IN HONG KONG, MAINLAND CHINA AND MACAU HAVE GRADUALLY RESUMED

* OVERALL ACTIVITY IN KEY MARKETS REMAINS WELL BELOW USUAL LEVELS