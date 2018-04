BRIEF-‍Daiichi Sankyo And Darwinhealth Enter Exclusive Research Collaboration For Novel Cancer Target Initiative​

April 4 (Reuters) - Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd:

* ‍DAIICHI SANKYO AND DARWINHEALTH ENTER EXCLUSIVE RESEARCH COLLABORATION FOR NOVEL CANCER TARGET INITIATIVE​

* ‍DARWINHEALTH WILL RECEIVE AN UPFRONT PAYMENT​

* ‍DARWINHEALTH HAS POTENTIAL TO RECEIVE MILESTONE PAYMENTS SHOULD SPECIFIED EVENTS OCCUR RELATING TO DARWINHEALTH’S NOVEL CANCER TARGETS​

* CO TO RECEIVE EXCLUSIVE ACCESS TO DARWINHEALTH’S NOVEL CANCER TARGET DATABASE FOR PREDETERMINED AMOUNT OF TIME WITH OPTION TO EXTEND​

* ‍FINANCIAL TERMS OF AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)