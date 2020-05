May 28 (Reuters) - Syneos Health Inc:

* DAIICHI SANKYO AND SYNEOS HEALTH® FORM STRATEGIC COALITION FOR DEVELOPMENT OF DAIICHI SANKYO’S ADC ONCOLOGY PIPELINE

* SYNEOS HEALTH INC - WILL PROVIDE SOLUTIONS FOR 3 LEAD DAIICHI SANKYO DXD ANTIBODY DRUG CONJUGATES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: