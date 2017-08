BRIEF-Daiichi Sankyo announces top-line results from phase 3 global clinical development program evaluating mirogabalin in pain syndromes

June 30 (Reuters) - Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd

* Daiichi Sankyo announces top-line results from phase 3 global clinical development program evaluating mirogabalin in pain syndromes

* Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd - Preliminary and ongoing analyses indicated no unexpected safety concerns in neucourse or alday clinical trials

* Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd - In phase 3 alday clinical trials, mirogabalin did not meet primary efficacy endpoint

* Says ‍in neucourse, mirogabalin met primary efficacy endpoint​