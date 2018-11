Nov 27 (Reuters) - Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd:

* DAIICHI SANKYO AND ROCHE TO COLLABORATE ON NEW HER2 LOW COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC TEST

* DAIICHI SANKYO- UNDER AGREEMENT, ROCHE WILL SEEK TO DEVELOP, MANUFACTURE & COMMERCIALIZE WORLDWIDE AN IMMUNOHISTOCHEMISTRY COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC TEST

* DAIICHI SANKYO CO - SPECIFIC FINANCIAL TERMS OF AGREEMENT HAVE NOT BEEN DISCLOSED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: