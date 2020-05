May 7 (Reuters) - Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd:

* DAIICHI SANKYO SUBMITS SUPPLEMENTAL NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR TRASTUZUMAB DERUXTECAN IN JAPAN FOR TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH HER2 POSITIVE METASTATIC GASTRIC CANCER

* DAIICHI SANKYO CO LTD - TRASTUZUMAB DERUXTECAN WILL RECEIVE AN EXPEDITED REVIEW TIME OF SIX MONTHS