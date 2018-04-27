BRIEF-Daiichi Sankyo to reorganize Kitasato Daiichi Sankyo Vaccine into specialized manufacturing unit

April 27 (Reuters) - Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd

* Says it plans to reorganize unit Kitasato Daiichi Sankyo Vaccine Co., Ltd. into a unit specializing in manufacturing, effective April 1, 2019

* Says it will establish a Saitama-based wholly owned biotech unit in August

* The manufacturing and production technology functions of Kitasato Daiichi Sankyo Vaccine will be transferred to the new unit on April 1, 2019

* The functions of Kitasato Daiichi Sankyo Vaccine other than manufacturing and production technologies (research and development, quality assurance, sales and etc.) and marketing approvals will be transferred to the co

* Other details will be disclosed later

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/HARj5T

