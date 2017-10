Oct 2 (Reuters) - Daily Mail And General Trust P L C

* ‍group outlook for 2017 in line with current market expectations​

* ‍group underlying # revenue growth of 1%; pro forma* reported revenues up 5%, including 6% benefit from foreign exchange rates​

* ‍outlook for full year unchanged; adjusted eps towards high end and adjusted pbt towards low end of market expectations​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)