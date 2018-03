March 14 (Reuters) - DAIMLER AG:

* MERCEDES-BENZ CARS PUSHES ELECTRIC INITIATIVE IN SOUTH-EAST ASIA WITH BATTERY PRODUCTION IN THAILAND

* MERCEDES-BENZ CARS AND TAAP WILL FURTHER DEEPEN THEIR COOPERATION AND WILL JOINTLY INVEST A TOTAL OF MORE THAN EUR 100 MILLION

* IN TOTAL, INVESTMENT WILL CREATE MORE THAN 300 ADDITIONAL JOBS AT SITE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)