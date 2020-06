June 26 (Reuters) - Daimler AG:

* MERCEDES-BENZ HAS STARTED OPERATION OF A PRODUCTION PLANT FOR MOUTH AND NOSE MASKS AT ITS SINDELFINGEN PLANT.

* FULLY AUTOMATIC PRODUCTION LINE HAS A DAILY CAPACITY OF MORE THAN 100,000 MASKS

* MERCEDES-BENZ WILL NOT ONLY MAKE MASKS PRODUCED IN SINDELFINGEN AVAILABLE TO ITS OWN EMPLOYEES; IT ALSO WANTS TO SUPPORT EXTERNAL INSTITUTIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk)