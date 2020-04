BRIEF-Daimler Says Q1 2020 Preliminary Figures Are In Line With Earlier Communicated Trend

April 22 (Reuters) - Daimler AG:

* DGAP-ADHOC: DAIMLER AG: PRELIMINARY RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER 2020 AND OUTLOOK FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR 2020

* PRELIM QTRLY EBIT: 617MN EUR (Q1-19: 2,798MN EUR); ADJUSTED EBIT 719MN EUR (Q1-19: 2,310MN EUR)

* PRELIMINARY FIGURES FOR Q1 2020 ARE IN LINE WITH OUR EARLIER COMMUNICATED TREND

* EXPECT GROUP REVENUE FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2020 TO BE BELOW PRIOR YEAR

* ADJUSTED RETURN ON EQUITY OF DAIMLER MOBILITY FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2020 WILL NOT REACH PRIOR YEAR LEVEL

* EXPECT GROUP EBIT FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2020 TO BE BELOW PRIOR YEAR

* PRELIM QYRLY MERCEDES-BENZ CARS & VANS EBIT: 510MN EUR (Q1-19: 1,143MN EUR); ADJUSTED EBIT: 603MN EUR (Q1-19: 1,372MN EUR)

* DECLINE IN RESULTS WILL LEAD TO A DECLINE IN CO’S INDUSTRIAL FREE CASH FLOW FOR 2020

* FOR DAIMLER MOBILITY CO EXPECTS FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2020 A LOWER NEW BUSINESS VOLUME THAN IN 2019

* PRELIM QTRLY DAIMLER TRUCKS & BUSES EBIT: 247MN EUR (Q1-19: 553MN EUR); ADJUSTED EBIT: 247MN EUR (Q1-19: 553MN EUR)

* EXPECT GROUP’S TOTAL UNIT SALES FOR 2020 TO BE BELOW PRIOR YEAR

* "CONFIDENT THAT WE ARE WELL POSITIONED TO MANAGE BUSINESS, BOTH DURING AND AFTER COVID-19 PANDEMIC"