BRIEF-Daimler To Apply Short-Time Work For Large Part Of Production And Some Administrative Areas From April 6

March 26 (Reuters) - DAIMLER AG:

* DUE TO THE WORSENING COVID-19 PANDEMIC, THE BOARD OF MANAGEMENT AND GENERAL WORKS COUNCIL OF DAIMLER AG DECIDED TO APPLY FOR SHORT-TIME WORK FOR A LARGE PART OF THE PRODUCTION AND SELECTED ADMINISTRATIVE AREAS FROM APRIL 6, 2020

* TO EXPAND EXISTING MEASURES AND INITIALLY GO INTO SHORT-TIME WORKING UNTIL APRIL 17, 2020

* SHORT-TIME WORKING AFFECTS BOTH THE COMPANY’S CAR, VAN AND COMMERCIAL VEHICLE PLANTS IN GERMANY

* NECESSARY BASIC FUNCTIONS AS WELL AS FUTURE TOPICS AND STRATEGIC PROJECTS ARE EXCLUDED FROM SHORT-TIME WORK IN ORDER TO BE ABLE TO MAKE A FULL START AGAIN AFTER THE CRISIS