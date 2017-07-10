FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Daimler to make electric Mercedes Sprinter in Duesseldorf
July 10, 2017 / 8:34 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Daimler to make electric Mercedes Sprinter in Duesseldorf

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) - Daimler AG

* Says Mercedes-Benz electric-drive Sprinter van will roll off production line in Duesseldorf, lead Sprinter plant worldwide

* At Duesseldorf plant around 300 million euros are being invested in production of next-generation Sprinter

* Hermes Germany will, as part of a strategic partnership, be deploying 1500 Mercedes-Benz electric Vans for its parcel deliveries in coming years - including vehicles from Sprinter model series Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

