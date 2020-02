Feb 21 (Reuters) - Daimler AG annual report:

* CORONAVIRUS MAY RESULT IN MACROECONOMIC RISKS THAT COULD LEAD TO SIGNIFICANT REDUCTIONS IN ECONOMIC GROWTH IN CHINA, OTHER ASIAN ECONOMIES AND WORLDWIDE

* CORONAVIRUS RISKS MAY AFFECT UNIT SALES, LEAD TO SIGNIFICANT ADVERSE EFFECTS ON PRODUCTION, PROCUREMENT MARKET, SUPPLY CHAIN Source text: bit.ly/2SJHGOi (Berlin Speed Desk)