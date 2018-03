BRIEF-Dairy Farm International Holdings Announces Partnership With Robinsons Retail Holdings

March 23 (Reuters) - Dairy Farm International Holdings Ltd :

* TO PARTNER WITH ROBINSONS RETAIL HOLDINGS (RRHI) TO BUILD A FOOD RETAIL BUSINESS IN PHILIPPINES​

* TO EXCHANGE INTEREST IN RSCI FOR NEW SHARES IN RRHI REPRESENTING 12.15% OF ITS ENLARGED SHARE CAPITAL AT ABOUT US$346 MILLION

* TO ALSO ACQUIRE A FURTHER 6.1% INTEREST OF ENLARGED SHARE CAPITAL FROM EXISTING CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDERS AT US$174 MILLION

* DAIRY FARM EXPECTS TO FUND INVESTMENT THROUGH A COMBINATION OF EXISTING CASH AND BORROWINGS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: